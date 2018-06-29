Boeing [BA] and a Singaporean defense agency on June 28 agreed on a joint research and development project on data analytics to better understand how well military aircraft are performing and predict future needs for operations and maintenance.The deal is between…
Boeing, Singapore Defense Agency To Develop Analytics For Aircraft Performance
Boeing [BA] and a Singaporean defense agency on June 28 agreed on a joint research and development project on data analytics to better understand how well military aircraft are performing and predict future needs for operations and maintenance.The deal is between…