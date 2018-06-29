  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Boeing, Singapore Defense Agency To Develop Analytics For Aircraft Performance

Boeing, Singapore Defense Agency To Develop Analytics For Aircraft Performance

Defense Daily International | 06/29/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Boeing [BA] and a Singaporean defense agency on June 28 agreed on a joint research and development project on data analytics to better understand how well military aircraft are performing and predict future needs for operations and maintenance.The deal is between…

More Stories You Might Like