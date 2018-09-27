Boeing [BA] and Saab have won the Air Force's T-X next-generation trainer competition over two competing teams, and will build over 350 new aircraft for the service to train pilots flying fourth- and fifth-generation jet aircraft, the service said on Thursday.The…
Boeing-Saab Team Lands Air Force T-X Contract
