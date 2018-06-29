The Navy awarded Boeing [BA] a $1.5 billion contract to build and deliver 26 F/A-18 Super Hornets to Kuwait, the Defense Department said on June 27.Under the contract, Boeing will provide 22 F/A-18E single seat aircraft and six F/A-18F two seaters.Almost 70 percent…
Boeing Receives $1.5 Billion Contract To Build 28 Super Hornets For Kuwait As Planned
