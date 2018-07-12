Boeing [BA] has received a $139.8 million contract to build four MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters for U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command.The heavy-lift helicopters mark the start of Block II production for SOCOM that is expected to run into the late…
Boeing Nets $140M Deal For US Special Operations Chinooks
