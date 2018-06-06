Boeing [BA] on Wednesday said its HorizonX Ventures arm invested in a small company that develops and supplies software for use in helping manage traffic of commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).The $5 million seed funding round in California-based Kittyhawk…
Boeing Invests In Small Firm Supporting UAS Traffic Management
Boeing [BA] on Wednesday said its HorizonX Ventures arm invested in a small company that develops and supplies software for use in helping manage traffic of commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).The $5 million seed funding round in California-based Kittyhawk…