Boeing Inks $1 Billion Contract For Early Work On 28 Kuwait Super Hornets
The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Boeing [BA] a nearly $1.2 billion undefinitized contract action on Friday for long-lead engineering needed to develop the baseline configuration to build and deliver 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornets to Kuwait.This…