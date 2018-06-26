Boeing’s [BA] year-old ventures unit on Tuesday announced its fourth investment in autonomous aircraft systems, leading a funding round in Matternet, a startup firm that has developed unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related software for delivering small packages.The…
Boeing HorizonX Invests In Drone Delivery Firm Matternet
