  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Boeing HorizonX Invests In Australian Satellite Communications Firm

Boeing HorizonX Invests In Australian Satellite Communications Firm

Defense Daily International | 03/30/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Boeing [BA] on March 26 said its HorizonX ventures arm has made an investment in a small Australian company focused on nanosatellite communications for remote areas.Boeing doesn’t disclose the specifics of its HorizonX investments other than to say they range…

More Stories You Might Like