Boeing Finishes 2017 With Strong Quarter On Tax Benefit, Plane Deliveries

Defense Daily | 01/31/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Boeing [BA] on Wednesday posted strong fourth quarter results driven by a benefit from new tax legislation, higher commercial airplane deliveries, and higher operating earnings across its three segments.Net income rocketed 92 percent to $3.1 billion, $5.18 earnings…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *