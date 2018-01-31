Boeing [BA] on Wednesday posted strong fourth quarter results driven by a benefit from new tax legislation, higher commercial airplane deliveries, and higher operating earnings across its three segments.Net income rocketed 92 percent to $3.1 billion, $5.18 earnings…
Boeing Finishes 2017 With Strong Quarter On Tax Benefit, Plane Deliveries
