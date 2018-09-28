Blue Origin Engine Will Fuel ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket

Defense Daily | 09/28/2018 | Vivienne Machi

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has selected Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine to power its Vulcan Centaur rocket, the alliance said Thursday.The alliance, which is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin [LMT] Space Systems and Boeing [BA] Defense, Space and Security and…

More Stories You Might Like