Bell V-280 Tiltrotor Prototype Achieves First Flight

Helicopter News | 01/03/2018 | Dan Parsons

The V-280 Valor advanced tiltrotor lifted off Dec. 18, marking a first for Bell Helicopter’s offering in the Army’s Joint Multirole technology demonstration (JMR-TD).The company did not immediately provide information about the duration or other characteristics…

