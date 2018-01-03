The V-280 Valor advanced tiltrotor lifted off Dec. 18, marking a first for Bell Helicopter’s offering in the Army’s Joint Multirole technology demonstration (JMR-TD).The company did not immediately provide information about the duration or other characteristics…
Bell V-280 Tiltrotor Prototype Achieves First Flight
The V-280 Valor advanced tiltrotor lifted off Dec. 18, marking a first for Bell Helicopter’s offering in the Army’s Joint Multirole technology demonstration (JMR-TD).The company did not immediately provide information about the duration or other characteristics…