Call it a prototype or an experimental aircraft, but with the V-280 Valor, Bell is offering the Army a vertical lift platform it can take almost directly into production, according to company officials.“This is meant to be a production aircraft,” Scott Drennan,…
Bell: V-280 Built From Scratch As Production-Ready Aircraft
