Bell Drops ‘Helicopter’ From Name In Rebranding Effort

Defense Daily | 02/22/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Bell Helicopter is rolling out a new rebrand campaign, dropping the “helicopter” from its name as it looks to broaden its flight innovation opportunities.The aircraft manufacturer Bell will continue the roll-out over the next year, which includes a new logo…

