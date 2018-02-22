Bell Helicopter is rolling out a new rebrand campaign, dropping the “helicopter” from its name as it looks to broaden its flight innovation opportunities.The aircraft manufacturer Bell will continue the roll-out over the next year, which includes a new logo…
Bell Drops ‘Helicopter’ From Name In Rebranding Effort
Bell Helicopter is rolling out a new rebrand campaign, dropping the “helicopter” from its name as it looks to broaden its flight innovation opportunities.The aircraft manufacturer Bell will continue the roll-out over the next year, which includes a new logo…