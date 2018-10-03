While flight testing the Black Hawk-sized V-280 advanced tiltrotor, Bell [TXT] also has developed a smaller aircraft in anticipation of the U.S. Army’s need for a light scout aircraft, according to CEO Mitch Snyder.While the Army initially prioritized a medium-sized…
Bell Developing Future Light Scout Aircraft For U.S. Army
