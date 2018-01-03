The Navy awarded Britain’s BAE Systems two firm-fixed-price contracts for fiscal year 2018 depot modernization period (DMP) availabilities on the USS Howard (DDG-83) and USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) Arleigh Burke-class destroyers worth a combined $90 million.A Dec.…
BAE Wins Two Destroyer Depot Modernization Contracts
The Navy awarded Britain's BAE Systems two firm-fixed-price contracts for fiscal year 2018 depot modernization period (DMP) availabilities on the USS Howard (DDG-83) and USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) Arleigh Burke-class destroyers worth a combined $90 million.A Dec.…