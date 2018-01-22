BAE Wins $47 Million For Four More Upgraded Mk 45 Naval Guns

Defense Daily | 01/22/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy awarded Britain’s BAE Systems A $47 million contract option to deliver four more Mk 45 5-inch naval guns, upgrading existing units, the company said Monday.This is a modification to an initial 10-gun contract that will now upgrade four existing Mk 45…

