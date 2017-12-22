BAE Systems has been given the green light and a hefty check by the Army to upgrade the final lot of M109 Paladin self-propelled guns to the modern A7 configuration, a move that all but clears the vehicle for full-rate production, according to a company executive.The…
BAE Takes Home Howitzer Contract Carrying Full-rate Production Option
BAE Systems has been given the green light and a hefty check by the Army to upgrade the final lot of M109 Paladin self-propelled guns to the modern A7 configuration, a move that all but clears the vehicle for full-rate production, according to a company executive.The…