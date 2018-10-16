BAE Systems said Tuesday it completed a successful demonstration of its latest software to seamlessly share data from its geospatial intelligence platform at military cyber secure levels, amid growing interest from the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence community.Company…
BAE Systems Demonstrates Secure Geospatial Intelligence Tool For Potential DoD, IC Customers
