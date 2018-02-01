BAE Systems continues collecting funding for upgraded versions of the Army’s self-propelled howitzer with a $148.8 million contract to purchase materials in preparation for production of the M109A7 and its attendant ammunition carrier vehicle.The Army on Jan.…
BAE Racks Up Nearly $200 Million In Army Howitzer Contracts
