Ground combat systems have overtaken aviation as the most expensive Army procurement portfolio, mainly to reinforce a return to fighting high-end decisive conflict in Europe and elsewhere.Aviation procurement took a $400 million, or 10 percent, hit in the Army’s…
Aviation Pays For Ground Combat Vehicles And Munitions As Army Preps For High-End War
Ground combat systems have overtaken aviation as the most expensive Army procurement portfolio, mainly to reinforce a return to fighting high-end decisive conflict in Europe and elsewhere.Aviation procurement took a $400 million, or 10 percent, hit in the Army’s…