Australia said on Friday it selected Britain’s BAE Systems to build its nine next-generation anti-submarine frigates in its SEA 5000 program, a program worth up to $26 billion to design, build, and support the ships.BAE offered a variant of the Type 26 Global…
Australia Picks BAE For New $26 Billion Frigate Program
