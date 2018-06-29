Australia’s government announced on June 26 it is ordering an initial six Northrop Grumman [NOC] MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for $1 billion in a cooperative program with the U.S. Navy.The Australian government said the new aircraft will complement…
Australia Orders Six MQ-4C UAVs For $1 Billion
