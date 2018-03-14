When it poses a scientific problem to the world, the Pentagon’s research laboratory for spies never asks respondents to surrender their intellectual property because doing so scares off innovative startup businesses“We leave it to the inventor,” said Jason…
To Attract Innovation, DoD Spy Lab Lets Researchers Keep Intellectual Property
