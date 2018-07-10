AT&T [T] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire the cyber security firm AlienVault in a deal it said will allow it to expand its security capabilities to provide enterprise level security solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.Terms of the deal were…
AT&T To Acquire Cyber Security Firm AlienVault
