On Assignment To Acquire Government Services Contractor ECS Federal

Defense Daily | 02/01/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

On Assignment [ASGN] has agreed to acquire federal services provider ECS Federal, LLC, in a $775 million cash deal that would significantly expand its market share and footprint in the government services business.On Assignment, which has about $2.6 billion in…

