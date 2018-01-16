ASRC Nabs $428 Million DHS Award To Manage Plum Island

Defense Daily | 01/16/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC) on Tuesday said its federal business won a recompete of a contract to manage, operate and maintain the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Plum Island Animal Disease Center’s infrastructure and scientific support…

