Army’s Vehicle Missile Shields On Hold Pending Better Testing
The Army’s missile shields for the Abrams tank, Bradley and Stryker need more testing before their worth to soldiers is proven and the expense of retrofitting them onto the vehicles is warranted, according to the Pentagon’s chief weapon tester.In its annual…