The Army’s Rapid Equipping Force has escaped the fate of the many precursors shuttered after major wars and has been declared an “enduring capability” with funding, albeit modest, through fiscal 2023.The Army has established some sort of fast-innovation office…
Army’s Rapid Equipping Force Remains Critical To Meeting Evolving Threats
The Army’s Rapid Equipping Force has escaped the fate of the many precursors shuttered after major wars and has been declared an “enduring capability” with funding, albeit modest, through fiscal 2023.The Army has established some sort of fast-innovation office…