Army Wins Appeal Against Leonardo Lawsuit Blocking UH-72 Sole-Source Contracts

Helicopter News | 01/31/2018 | S. L. Fuller

The Army has won an appeal against Leonardo’s lawsuit attempting to block its pursuit of sole-source contracts for Airbus’ UH-72 Lakota helicopters.The U.S. Court of Appeals announced its decision Jan. 23 reversing a 2016 court decision in a lawsuit filed…

