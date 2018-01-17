In pursuing its modernization goals, the Army wants bullets, tanks, radios and rifles that are up to 10 times as capable as the gear it currently fields.The Army wants leap-ahead technologies and platforms that will allow it to “shoot, move, communicate, protect…
Army Wants Tenfold Increase In Combat System Capability
