  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Army Wants New Combat Vehicles, Helicopters ‘Substantially’ Sooner Than Originally Planned

Army Wants New Combat Vehicles, Helicopters ‘Substantially’ Sooner Than Originally Planned

Helicopter News | 02/14/2018 | Dan Parsons

The Army’s number-two civilian, who is overseeing a massive restructuring of the service’s weapons development and acquisition process, wants to push up prototyping and experimentation of new combat vehicles and aircraft “substantially sooner” than originally…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *