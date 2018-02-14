The Army’s number-two civilian, who is overseeing a massive restructuring of the service’s weapons development and acquisition process, wants to push up prototyping and experimentation of new combat vehicles and aircraft “substantially sooner” than originally…
Army Wants New Combat Vehicles, Helicopters ‘Substantially’ Sooner Than Originally Planned
