Within the next five years, the Army wants at least two AH-64 Apache-sized armed reconnaissance helicopter prototypes up and flying, according to a notice the service issued June 22.The so-called “Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Competitive Prototype…
Army Wants Experimental Attack Helicopters Flying By 2023
