Army Upgrading More Strykers To A1 Configuration, Testing AI System On Bradleys

Defense Daily | 06/26/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Army announced upgrades Tuesday for two of its vehicles with a $258 million deal to modernize more Stryker fighting vehicles to the A1 configuration and a new prototype agreement to test artificial intelligence software on Bradley M2A3s. General Dynamics [GD]…

