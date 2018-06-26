The Army announced upgrades Tuesday for two of its vehicles with a $258 million deal to modernize more Stryker fighting vehicles to the A1 configuration and a new prototype agreement to test artificial intelligence software on Bradley M2A3s. General Dynamics [GD]…
Army Upgrading More Strykers To A1 Configuration, Testing AI System On Bradleys
