Army Testing Honeywell’s Virtual Imaging Technology On Bradleys, Potential Interest For NGCV

Defense Daily | 10/15/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Honeywell [HON] officials said the Army will continue testing its advanced helmet visioning system to create a virtual line of sight on Bradley fighting vehicles, with potential interest in integrating the system as a component on its next-generation combat vehicle…

