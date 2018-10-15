Honeywell [HON] officials said the Army will continue testing its advanced helmet visioning system to create a virtual line of sight on Bradley fighting vehicles, with potential interest in integrating the system as a component on its next-generation combat vehicle…
Army Testing Honeywell’s Virtual Imaging Technology On Bradleys, Potential Interest For NGCV
Honeywell [HON] officials said the Army will continue testing its advanced helmet visioning system to create a virtual line of sight on Bradley fighting vehicles, with potential interest in integrating the system as a component on its next-generation combat vehicle…