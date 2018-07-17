The U.S. Army will use Raytheon’s [RTN] Coyote unmanned aircraft system and the KRFS radar, as a near-term counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) capability to protect deployed units from enemy drones.Raytheon has delivered 40 KRFS, or Ku band radio frequency…
Army Taps Raytheon Drone-Radar Combo For Urgent Counter-UAS Capability
