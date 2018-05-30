The Army has tapped California-based Photo-Sonics with a $15 million deal to design optical tracking system prototypes needed to improve soldier training against portable missile threats, Under the deal, awarded May 22 and announced Wednesday, Photo-Sonics will…
Army Taps Photo-Sonics To Design Portable Missile Tracking Prototype
