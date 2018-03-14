Army logistics units in Afghanistan are spending millions of dollars contracting heavy lift helicopters to move supplies in support of the expected 3,900 additional troops headed for that country in coming months.U.S. military rotorcraft in Afghanistan are spared…
Army Spending Millions On Contract Aviation To Support Afghanistan Troop Increase
