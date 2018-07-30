The Army has picked Lockheed Martin [LMT] to integrate systems for its program to equip ground vehicles with robotic technology for potential autonomous resupply operations, the company said on Monday.Lockheed Martin is tasked with running a three-year effort to…
Army Selects Lockheed To Integrate Systems For Autonomous Convoy Vehicle Program
