Army Selects Leonardo DRS To Deliver Interim SHORAD System
The Army said on Wednesday it has selected Leonardo DRS to lead the effort on delivering an interim short range air defense system (SHORAD) to be integrated on Stryker combat vehicles. Leonardo is tasked with providing mission equipment for an Initial Maneuver…