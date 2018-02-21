Establishing a standard, open architecture for its battlefield network should allow the continuous introduction of emerging technologies and will inspire non-traditional, innovative businesses to pitch new operational capabilities to the Army, according to the…
Army Seeks Standard, Flexible, Open-Architecture Network Baseline To Allow Rapid Future Upgrades
