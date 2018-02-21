Army officials are looking to a new five-year, $25 million grant with research institutions to develop a cyber network concept needed to thwart threats aimed at its growing number of internet-connected battlefield devices. The Army Research Lab’s Internet of…
Army Research Lab Awards Awards $25 Million Grant For IoBT Device Network Concepts
