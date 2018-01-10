As the Army begins moving its electronic warfare (EW) components over to its cyber branch, officials are shifting focus to rapid prototyping of integrated tools meant to enhance the capabilities of its maneuver commanders and cross-functional teams.Army officials…
Army Pursuing Rapid Prototyping Of Integrated Electronic Warfare-Cyber Capabilities In FY 18
As the Army begins moving its electronic warfare (EW) components over to its cyber branch, officials are shifting focus to rapid prototyping of integrated tools meant to enhance the capabilities of its maneuver commanders and cross-functional teams.Army officials…