General Dynamics [GD] on Dec. 21 closed on a $2.6 billion deal to upgrade nearly 800 M1 Abrams tanks to the most modern configuration.The fixed-price incentive contract includes upgrading 786 M1A1 main battle tanks to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version…
Army Pays GD $2.6B For Abrams Tank Upgrades
