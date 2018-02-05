The Army on Feb. 2 placed an eighth order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) that will replace a portion of its and the Marine Corps’ Humvee fleets.Oshkosh Defense [OSK] took home a $106 million order for 416 JLTVs and 832 associated installed and packaged…
Army Orders Another $106 Million Worth Of JLTVs
