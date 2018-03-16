The Army is committed to its search for a next-generation rotorcraft and will not tolerate cost overruns and development delays that clipped the wings of earlier attempts to build a future helicopter.Future Vertical Lift (FVL) sits at number three on the Army’s…
Army ‘Not Going To Stand’ Delays In Future Vertical Lift Next-Gen Helicopter Development
