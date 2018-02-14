With a renewed and increasing troop presence in Afghanistan, the Army is having to reestablish logistics support capabilities it once had to supply distributed soldiers with fuel, food, ammunition and other supplies, according to a logistics officer who recently…
Army Again Needs Logistics Capability It Had, But Withdrew From Afghanistan
