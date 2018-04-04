Three Army acquisition programs increased more than $1 billion each in 2017 while a canceled program drew attention for a dramatic decrease in program cost because it has been effectively canceled, according to the Selected Acquisition Report for the year.Because…
Army Missile, Truck Program Costs Jump $14 Billion While Network Drops $8 Billion
