Army Missile Defense Brain Passes Complex Test Of Threat-Tracking Capability
The Army’s open architecture missile defense brain recently demonstrated its ability to track and defend against an array of aerial threats during the most complex test of the system to date.Soldiers from Fort Sill, Okla., used Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] Integrated…