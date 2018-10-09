The Army is looking to 2026 to replace its Bradleys with a new optionally manned fighting vehicle (OFMV) as the first step in its next-generation combat vehicle (NGCV) effort, with a request for proposals due by January.BAE Systems’ CV90, General Dynamics’…
Army Looks At Potential Next-Gen Combat Vehicle Offerings, RFP To Drop By January
The Army is looking to 2026 to replace its Bradleys with a new optionally manned fighting vehicle (OFMV) as the first step in its next-generation combat vehicle (NGCV) effort, with a request for proposals due by January.BAE Systems’ CV90, General Dynamics’…