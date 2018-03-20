Army Looking To Industry, Short-Term Solutions For New Approach To Fixing Tactical Network

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 03/20/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Army officials are moving ahead with a halt, fix, pivot approach to address vulnerability and technical concerns with its tactical network, looking for industry input on long-term solutions to improve resiliency and embracing short-term programs for the most pressing…

